Football transfer rumours: Dembele to De Jong - big updates

Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool are targeting Paris Saint Germain winger Ousmane Dembele as replacement for Mohamed Salah with an offer of £84.3m (€100m).

Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni has attracted interest from Chelsea, who are willing to sign him in the summer transfer window.

James Trafford

Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United have reportedly expressed interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Kaoru Mitoma

Kaoru Mitoma and Brighton have inched closer to agreeing to a new contract after the Japanese midfielder rejected interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and PSG.

Frankie de Jong

Manchester United's £55m bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been rejected as the Spanish club remains firm on their valuation of the Dutch star.

Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi, alongside Nico Williams, have been shortlisted  as Andrea Berta’s main transfer targets for Arsenal.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish is likely to get transferred to a new club in the summer transfer window as Manchester City are reportedly open to listening offers for England international.

Liam Delap

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has attracted interest from Chelsea for a potential transfer in the summer transfer window.

Xavi

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has been targeted by Juventus for managerial position as Italian giants are likely to sack Thiago Motta.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota is likely to leave Liverpool at the end of the season as he received offers from Newcastle and Wolves.

