Football transfer rumours: Dembele to De Jong - big updates

Sports
Liverpool are targeting Paris Saint Germain winger Ousmane Dembele as replacement for Mohamed Salah with an offer of £84.3m (€100m).
Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni has attracted interest from Chelsea, who are willing to sign him in the summer transfer window.
Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United have reportedly expressed interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.
Kaoru Mitoma and Brighton have inched closer to agreeing to a new contract after the Japanese midfielder rejected interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and PSG.
Manchester United's £55m bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been rejected as the Spanish club remains firm on their valuation of the Dutch star.
Martin Zubimendi, alongside Nico Williams, have been shortlisted as Andrea Berta’s main transfer targets for Arsenal.
Jack Grealish is likely to get transferred to a new club in the summer transfer window as Manchester City are reportedly open to listening offers for England international.
Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has attracted interest from Chelsea for a potential transfer in the summer transfer window.
Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has been targeted by Juventus for managerial position as Italian giants are likely to sack Thiago Motta.
Diogo Jota is likely to leave Liverpool at the end of the season as he received offers from Newcastle and Wolves.
IPL 2025: 4 reasons why Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain might backfire
Smriti Mandhana: When RCB captain REVEALED alternate career choice
Champions Trophy Team of Tournament: Which Indian stars made the cut?
Arsenal: 4 reasons why Gunners have stopped scoring from set-pieces