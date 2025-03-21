IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant to Virat Kohli - Expensive players of 10 teams

Sports
IPL 2025 is starting from March 22nd. In such a situation, let's know who are the most expensive players in all 10 teams and why were they chosen?
The most expensive for Delhi Capitals is Axar Patel, as he was retained for INR 16.5 crore. Axar will be leading DC in the IPL 2025.
The most expensive player for Punjab Kings is Shreyas Iyer, who has been bought for ₹26.75 crore. He is going to be seen captaining this season.
The most expensive player of Kolkata Knight Riders is Venkatesh Iyer, who has been bought for ₹23.75 crore. He is a key batsman in this team.
Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan is the most expensive for Gujarat Titans, having retained for INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction.
The most expensive player for Chennai Super Kings is Ruturaj Gaikwad. Captain Rutu was retained by the franchise for ₹18 crore.
The most expensive player in the Mumbai Indians team is Jasprit Bumrah. The franchise retained Bumrah for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
The most expensive player for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season is Virat Kohli. This ace batter was retained for whopping INR 21 crore.
The most expensive player of Lucknow Super Giants is Rishabh Pant. LSG took Pant for ₹27 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and made him the captain.
The most expensive player in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team is Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen was retained for ₹23 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is the most expensive player for the franchise, retaining for INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
IPL 2025: Chahal to Ashwin - Top 6 highest wicket-takers in tournament
From Bravo to Chahal: IPL Purple Cap winners of the last 10 seasons
Mbappe transfer saga: PSG's payback ploy on Real Madrid REVEALED
Smriti Mandhana's car collection: Glimpse of her luxury rides