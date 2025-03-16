Sports
You often hear taunts from your GF like, 'Oh man, what have you worn? You don't even know how to style yourself.' Rishabh Get inspiration from Rishabh Pant looks.
Wear a loose white t-shirt with white trousers or pants in the summer. You can make yourself smart by adding a gold chain and black sunglasses.
If you have to go to a party or function with your partner, then take an idea from this look of Rishabh Pant. The cricketer has paired a white shirt with black blazer pants.
If you are going on an outing or vacation with your girlfriend, then definitely copy this cool look. Add a check jacket and denim pants or jeans over a t-shirt.
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant looks cool and smart in this dress. He has worn a blue t-shirt with blue and white half pants and added a half sleeves jacket on top.
Rishabh has worn a brown blazer with a white shirt and tie. All three combinations are mismatched, but he looks quite cool. You can recreate this type of look at a party.
A blue and white shirt combination looks perfect on young boys. Style like Rishabh, you can buy a shirt of a good brand in the same pattern within 1-2 thousand.
