Sports

Football transfer rumours: Sesko to Williams - Big updates

Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is reportedly favouring a move to Premier League as he has caught the eye of Arsenal and Manchester United for a potential summer signing.

Xavi Simons

RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons has attracted interest from Manchester United. But, an excess of €80 million is required to sign him from RB Leipzig.

Jules Kounde

Chelsea are willing to go all out to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window. However, Catalan club is trying to shield him from Premier League interest.

Angel Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur is currently ahead in the race to sign Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who has attracted interest from various European clubs for the potential summer signing.

Nico Williams

Chelsea have upped their interest to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, as they made their contact over him to have his signature in the summer transfer window.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is set to Anfield at the end of the current season and Nottingham Forest and Newcastle are interested in signing him.

Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has attracted interest from RB Leipzig, but his valuation is too high for the club to sign him.

Florian Wirtz

Manchester City have expressed their willingness to pay €150m to have Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian’ Writz’s signature in the summer transfer window.

Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller’s stint at Bayern Munich will come to an end as the club is not willing to extend his contract once it expires at the end of season.

Kevin Gbamble

MLS team Columbus Crew 2 is close to signing an 18-year-old winger Kevim Gbamble from Ivory Coast.

