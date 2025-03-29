Football transfer rumours: Sesko to Williams - Big updates

Sports
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is reportedly favouring a move to Premier League as he has caught the eye of Arsenal and Manchester United for a potential summer signing.
RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons has attracted interest from Manchester United. But, an excess of €80 million is required to sign him from RB Leipzig.
Chelsea are willing to go all out to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window. However, Catalan club is trying to shield him from Premier League interest.
Tottenham Hotspur is currently ahead in the race to sign Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who has attracted interest from various European clubs for the potential summer signing.
Chelsea have upped their interest to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, as they made their contact over him to have his signature in the summer transfer window.
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is set to Anfield at the end of the current season and Nottingham Forest and Newcastle are interested in signing him.
Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has attracted interest from RB Leipzig, but his valuation is too high for the club to sign him.
Manchester City have expressed their willingness to pay €150m to have Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian’ Writz’s signature in the summer transfer window.
Thomas Muller’s stint at Bayern Munich will come to an end as the club is not willing to extend his contract once it expires at the end of season.
MLS team Columbus Crew 2 is close to signing an 18-year-old winger Kevim Gbamble from Ivory Coast.
Dorival Junior sacked: Pep to Ancelotti-Who can be next Brazil coach?
IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How did RCB breach CSK fortress?
Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Will Saka's return be a UCL game-changer?
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Can Bengaluru break 17-year Chepauk jinx?