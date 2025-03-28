Football transfer rumours: Liverpool's record Isak bid to Barca's woes

Sports
Liverpool ready to break transfer record for Alexander Isak, exploring swap deal options.
Luis Diaz sale approved by Arne Slot, but club officials may offer a new contract amid Barcelona interest.
€40m bid for Sevilla’s Loic Bade with Chalobah & Mudryk potentially included in loan deals.
Noni Madueke attracting interest from Aston Villa, Spurs & Newcastle, while Joao Felix linked with a loan move to Galatasaray.
Kobbie Mainoo contract talks ongoing, but club open to sale if £70m valuation is met. Andre Onana on AC Milan’s radar as they look for a new goalkeeper.
Man Utd battling Liverpool & Man City for Jeremie Frimpong, while Enquiry made for Udinese's Oumar Solet (£33.3m valuation).
Agreement reached with Almeria right-back Marc Pubill; deal could cost €20m; Hansi Flick prefers Nico Williams or Lookman over Luis Diaz.
Moise Kean, Jadon Sancho, and Chris Rigg attract Premier League interest, while Real Madrid may loan Arda Guler or Endrick to Bournemouth.
IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How LSG secured 5-wicket win over SRH
IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How KKR clinched dominant win over RR
Football transfer rumours: Isak chooses Arsenal, Man United eye Cunha
Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED