Sports

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool's record Isak bid to Barca's woes

Image credits: Newcastle/X

Liverpool's record move

Liverpool ready to break transfer record for Alexander Isak, exploring swap deal options.

Image credits: X

What about Luis Diaz?

Luis Diaz sale approved by Arne Slot, but club officials may offer a new contract amid Barcelona interest.

Image credits: Liverpool/X

Chelsea's summer plans

€40m bid for Sevilla’s Loic Bade with Chalobah & Mudryk potentially included in loan deals.

Image credits: Sevilla/X

Chelsea's further plans

Noni Madueke attracting interest from Aston Villa, Spurs & Newcastle, while Joao Felix linked with a loan move to Galatasaray.

Image credits: Getty

Man United's transfer strategy

Kobbie Mainoo contract talks ongoing, but club open to sale if £70m valuation is met. Andre Onana on AC Milan’s radar as they look for a new goalkeeper.

Image credits: Man United/X

Battle for Frimpong

Man Utd battling Liverpool & Man City for Jeremie Frimpong, while Enquiry made for Udinese's Oumar Solet (£33.3m valuation).

Image credits: Bayer Leverkusen/X

Barcelona's targets

Agreement reached with Almeria right-back Marc Pubill; deal could cost €20m; Hansi Flick prefers Nico Williams or Lookman over Luis Diaz.

Image credits: X

Other major transfer updates

Moise Kean, Jadon Sancho, and Chris Rigg attract Premier League interest, while Real Madrid may loan Arda Guler or Endrick to Bournemouth.

Image credits: X

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How LSG secured 5-wicket win over SRH

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How KKR clinched dominant win over RR

Football transfer rumours: Isak chooses Arsenal, Man United eye Cunha

Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED