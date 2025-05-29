Football transfer rumors: Sesko to Sane, latest updates from Europe

The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top clubs vying for the signatures of talented players. Here are the latest transfer news and rumors.
Liverpool has joined Chelsea in the pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who had a remarkable season with 33 goal contributions in 47 matches.
Manchester City is in talks with AC Milan to sign midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. The 26-year-old is reportedly excited about the prospect of joining Pep Guardiola's side.
Real Madrid has joined the chase for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. Liverpool was thought to be the frontrunner, but Xabi Alonso's appointment as coach changed that.
Arsenal is lining up a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané and are keen to agree on a pre-contract agreement with the 29-year-old, who will become a free agent next month.
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko will require a hefty transfer fee of €100 million. Arsenal is still interested in the 21-year-old, but his valuation might be an issue.
