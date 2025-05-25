IPL 2025: 5 players CSK must release ahead of the next season

Chennai Super Kings endured their worst IPL season as they finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time with 4 wins and 10 losses while accumulating just 8 points.
As CSK signed off from IPL 2025 with a win over Gujarat Titans, let’s take a look at 5 players the franchise must release ahead of the next season.
Retained for INR 13 crore, Pathirana could not justify his price tag as he picked just 13 wickets in 12 matches with an economy rate of 10.17.
Vijay Shankar was not quite impactful with the bat in the ongoing IPL season, scoring 118 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 39.33 in six matches.
Rahul Tripathi failed to deliver his best as he scored just 55 runs at an average of 11 in five matches, with his highest score of the season being 23.
Picked for 9.25 crore, Ravichandran Ashwin was quite rusty with his performance as he picked just seven wickets at an average of 40.42 and an economy rate of 9.12 in 9 matches.
Deepak Hooda was among the worst performers for CSK, scoring just 31 runs at an average of 6.20 in seven matches.
Football transfer rumours: de Bruyne to Maignan - Big updates
ENG vs IND: 5 Indian players excluded from Test squad for England tour
Virat Kohli: RCB star batter’s Top 5 IPL knocks vs SRH
Angelo Mathews’ Test retirement: Top 10 innings by Sri Lanka star