Football transfer rumors: Ronaldo to Modric, latest updates

Several top football players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, and Jack Grealish, are rumored to be involved in potential transfers this summer. Here are some rumours.
Cristiano Ronaldo could be reunited with former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos at Liga MX side C.F. Monterrey.
Real Madrid are poised to make an official bid for Benfica left back Álvaro Carreras.
Luka Modrić is expected to join Inter this summer after confirming his Real Madrid exit.
Barcelona are considering selling Frenkie de Jong this summer.
Jack Grealish's future at Manchester City is uncertain after he was left out of the club's final matchday squad of the Premier League season.
Arsenal are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma, who is also being pursued by Bayern Munich.
Manchester United are willing to let go of Rasmus Højlund for a much lower price than they paid for him. The club is reportedly willing to accept £25 million for the player.
Alejandro Garnacho's valuation has also taken a hit, with the club now expecting less than the £60 million ($81 million) they were demanding during the January transfer window.
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.
