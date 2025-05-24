English

ENG vs IND: 5 Indian players excluded from Test squad for England tour

sports May 24 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:ANI
English

India squad selection

The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced an 18-member India squad for the five-match Test series against England on Saturday, May 24.

Image credits: ANI
English

New leadership in Tests

Shubman Gill officially named India’s new Test captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma, with Rishabh Pant being appointed as the vice-captain.

Image credits: ANI
English

Notable exclusions from India Test squad

As the BCCI announced India squad for the Test series against England, let’s take a look at five notable exclusions from an 18-member squad.

Image credits: ANI
English

1. Mohammed Shami

The veteran Indian pacer was not included in the 18-member squad for the England tour due to fitness issues and the BCCI medical team declared him unfit to play the series.

Image credits: ANI
English

2. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas is among the notable players to be snubbed from Test squad for the England tour, as chief selector stated that there is ‘no room’ for him in the Test team currently.

Image credits: ANI
English

3. Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana, who was part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was surprisingly excluded from the Test squad for the England series despite being considered a long term by BCCI.

Image credits: ANI
English

4. Sarfaraz Khan

Despite being touted as the future of Indian cricket, Sarfaraz Khan was not picked for the England tour, instead Karun Nair was picked in his place due to experience.

Image credits: ANI
English

5. Axar Patel

Axar Patel was considered a successor to Ravindra Jadeja, but was snubbed from India Test squad for the series against England.

Image credits: ANI

Virat Kohli: RCB star batter’s Top 5 IPL knocks vs SRH

Angelo Mathews’ Test retirement: Top 10 innings by Sri Lanka star

Football transfer rumors: Nico Williams' likely move among big updates

Rohit to Bumrah: 8 players behind MI’s mid-season comeback in IPL 2025