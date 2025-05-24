ENG vs IND: 5 Indian players excluded from Test squad for England tour

The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced an 18-member India squad for the five-match Test series against England on Saturday, May 24.
Shubman Gill officially named India’s new Test captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma, with Rishabh Pant being appointed as the vice-captain.
As the BCCI announced India squad for the Test series against England, let’s take a look at five notable exclusions from an 18-member squad.
The veteran Indian pacer was not included in the 18-member squad for the England tour due to fitness issues and the BCCI medical team declared him unfit to play the series.
Shreyas is among the notable players to be snubbed from Test squad for the England tour, as chief selector stated that there is ‘no room’ for him in the Test team currently.
Harshit Rana, who was part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was surprisingly excluded from the Test squad for the England series despite being considered a long term by BCCI.
Despite being touted as the future of Indian cricket, Sarfaraz Khan was not picked for the England tour, instead Karun Nair was picked in his place due to experience.
Axar Patel was considered a successor to Ravindra Jadeja, but was snubbed from India Test squad for the series against England.
