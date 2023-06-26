Ilkay Gundogan's 8 most memorable Man City moments

Sports
32-year-old joins La Liga champions on a free transfer, bringing to an end a successful 7-year spell at Manchester City.
During his time at City, he won 5 Premier League titles, 4 EFL Cups, 2 FA Cups and lifted the Champions League this year.
That was the tongue-in-cheek tweet from Gündoğan’s account which announced his arrival in Manchester back on 2 June 2016.
In City's first season under Pep Guardiola, Gundogan's brace powered a win over Barcelona during Champions League group stage encounter.
Gundogan made his comeback from injury as a substitute in a 6-0 win at Watford early in the 2017/18 season; scored 6 goals overall.
A beautiful Gundogan free-kick sealed a 4-1 victory away at Brighton to clinch Man City’s second successive EPL crown in 2018/19.
In 2020/21 season, Gundogan became City's top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions; filled in for injured Sergio Aguero.
In the 2021/22 season, Gundogan scored a crucial brace to fire City to a thrilling 3-2 win over Aston Villa to pip Liverpool to EPL title.
Captain Gundogan scored a sensational brace against Manchester United to help Manchester City lift the FA Cup this year.
“Unbelievable. Difficult to put in words. Today, we made history,” Gundogan said after City beat Inter to lift first UCL title.