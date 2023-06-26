Sports

Ilkay Gundogan's 8 most memorable Man City moments

Image credits: Instagram

Ilkay Gundogan joins Barcelona

32-year-old joins La Liga champions on a free transfer, bringing to an end a successful 7-year spell at Manchester City.

Image credits: Barcelona Twitter

Titles galore for Gundogan

During his time at City, he won 5 Premier League titles, 4 EFL Cups, 2 FA Cups and lifted the Champions League this year.

Image credits: Instagram

'Announce Gundogan'

That was the tongue-in-cheek tweet from Gündoğan’s account which announced his arrival in Manchester back on 2 June 2016.

Image credits: Instagram

Beating Barcelona

In City's first season under Pep Guardiola, Gundogan's brace powered a win over Barcelona during Champions League group stage encounter.

Image credits: Instagram

The Comeback

Gundogan made his comeback from injury as a substitute in a 6-0 win at Watford early in the 2017/18 season; scored 6 goals overall.

Image credits: Instagram

Back-to-Back

A beautiful Gundogan free-kick sealed a 4-1 victory away at Brighton to clinch Man City’s second successive EPL crown in 2018/19.

Image credits: Instagram

Star striker

In 2020/21 season, Gundogan became City's top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions; filled in for injured Sergio Aguero.

Image credits: Instagram

Finaly day heroics

In the 2021/22 season, Gundogan scored a crucial brace to fire City to a thrilling 3-2 win over Aston Villa to pip Liverpool to EPL title.

Image credits: Instagram

Stunner in FA Cup 2023 final

Captain Gundogan scored a sensational brace against Manchester United to help Manchester City lift the FA Cup this year.

Image credits: Instagram

Champions of Europe at last

“Unbelievable. Difficult to put in words. Today, we made history,” Gundogan said after City beat Inter to lift first UCL title.

Image credits: Instagram
