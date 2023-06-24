Sports

7 Iconic Quotes Revisited on Lionel Messi's Birthday

Messi's Mantra

"You have to keep working hard and never lose sight of your dreams."

Trust Your Instinct

"The best decisions aren't made with your mind, but with your instinct."

Sacrifice and Hard Work

"You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it."

Hold On and Never Let Go

"When you have a dream, you have to grab it and never let go."

Desire to do More

"I always want more. Whether it's a goal, or winning a game, I'm never satisfied."

Team Triumphs

"I prefer to win titles with the team ahead of individual awards or scoring more goals than anyone else.

Glory

"I have achieved everything in football. There is nothing left." 

Messi's quotes inspire us to dream, trust our instincts, and improve. Happy birthday, Lionel Messi!

