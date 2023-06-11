Sports

Guardiola's genius, Haaland factor & more: How Man City won the treble

Image credits: Instagram

Manchester City secures their maiden UCL title

Man City sealed historic treble with maiden Champions League win over Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Image credits: Instagram

City's 15-years wait comes to an end

After 15 years and over £2 billion in investment, Manchester City's dream of winning the Champions League finally turned into reality.

Image credits: Instagram

City now 2nd English club to clinch treble

Saturday's victory ended City's UCL drought; became 2nd English club after Manchester United to seal treble.

Image credits: Instagram

Manchester City’s transformation

Under Pep Guardiola's guidance since 2016, the club has transformed into  an unstoppable force.

Image credits: Instagram

The Haaland Factor

Erling Haaland's debut season saw the striker amass 52 goals across competitions; promises to continue goal-scoring run.

Image credits: Instagram

Refreshing the City squad

Guardiola got rid of Cancelo and sold Jesus, Zinchenko, Sterling; refreshing ensured everyone was on the same page.

Image credits: Instagram

Guardiola's demand of more unity

Guardiola has worked hard to make sure that City once again felt like a team in addition to making sure he got rid of any bad apples.

Image credits: Instagram

Guardiola's tactical innovations

The Man City boss' tactics of using players in unfamiliar positions resulted in immense success this season.

Image credits: Instagram

Premier League charges as fuel!

Guardiola used the 115 charges made against them to his advantage, painting City as the victims.

Image credits: Instagram

Outclassing every other club

From Arsenal to Real Madrid, Man City mauled their biggest rivals in England and Europe this season.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One