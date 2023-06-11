Guardiola's genius, Haaland factor & more: How Man City won the treble

Sports
Man City sealed historic treble with maiden Champions League win over Inter Milan in Istanbul.
After 15 years and over £2 billion in investment, Manchester City's dream of winning the Champions League finally turned into reality.
Saturday's victory ended City's UCL drought; became 2nd English club after Manchester United to seal treble.
Under Pep Guardiola's guidance since 2016, the club has transformed into an unstoppable force.
Erling Haaland's debut season saw the striker amass 52 goals across competitions; promises to continue goal-scoring run.
Guardiola got rid of Cancelo and sold Jesus, Zinchenko, Sterling; refreshing ensured everyone was on the same page.
Guardiola has worked hard to make sure that City once again felt like a team in addition to making sure he got rid of any bad apples.
The Man City boss' tactics of using players in unfamiliar positions resulted in immense success this season.
Guardiola used the 115 charges made against them to his advantage, painting City as the victims.
From Arsenal to Real Madrid, Man City mauled their biggest rivals in England and Europe this season.