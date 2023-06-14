CRICKET

Unbreakable Ashes Records: A Glorious Legacy of the Greatest Rivalry

Jim Laker's Magical Spell: The bowling figures of 19/90

Jim Laker took 19 wickets in a single match, his figures of 19/90 in the 1956 Ashes is the best in Ashes history.

Bradman's Ashes Masterclass: Astounding 974 Runs in 1930

In the 1930 Ashes, Bradman scored 974 runs in seven innings at an average of 139.14, the highest in a single series.

Shane Warne's Spin Wizardry: Leading Ashes wicket-taker - 195 scalps

Shane Warne bamboozled batters in his time, he leads the Ashes wickets tally with 195 dismissals.

Stuart Broad's Ashes Brilliance: 131 wickets by an England bowler

Stuart Broad has picked up the most wickets by an English player in the Ashes, with 131 scalps.

Sir Leonard Hutton's Ashes Glory: Highest Individual Score of 364

Sir Leonard Hutton holds the record for the highest individual score in the Ashes, scoring 364 in the year 1938

Jim Laker's Dominance

Jim Laker took 46 wickets in the 1956 Ashes, the most in a single series.

Ian Healy's Safe Hands: The Most Dismissals in Ashes

Ian Healy has a staggering 135 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in Ashes matches, the most in Ashes history.

Australia's Extras Frenzy: Conceding 61 Extras in an Ashes Test

Australia conceded 61 extras in a single Ashes Test in 1989, the highest in Ashes history.

Bradman and Ponsford's Monumental Partnership

Bill Ponsford and Bradman's partnership of 451 runs is the highest in Ashes history.

