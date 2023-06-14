Unbreakable Ashes Records: A Glorious Legacy of the Greatest Rivalry

CRICKET
Jim Laker took 19 wickets in a single match, his figures of 19/90 in the 1956 Ashes is the best in Ashes history.
In the 1930 Ashes, Bradman scored 974 runs in seven innings at an average of 139.14, the highest in a single series.
Shane Warne bamboozled batters in his time, he leads the Ashes wickets tally with 195 dismissals.
Stuart Broad has picked up the most wickets by an English player in the Ashes, with 131 scalps.
Sir Leonard Hutton holds the record for the highest individual score in the Ashes, scoring 364 in the year 1938
Jim Laker took 46 wickets in the 1956 Ashes, the most in a single series.
Ian Healy has a staggering 135 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in Ashes matches, the most in Ashes history.
Australia conceded 61 extras in a single Ashes Test in 1989, the highest in Ashes history.
Bill Ponsford and Bradman's partnership of 451 runs is the highest in Ashes history.