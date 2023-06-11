Sports

Edge's retirement match: 10 best opponents for the WWE superstar

When Edge shocked WWE universe

The Rated R Superstar shocked the world when he came out of retirement and entered the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

Last phase of his WWE career

Edge has mentioned that he is in the final phase of his career and that he intends to hang up his boots for good soon.

Who should Edge face in his retirement match?

If that's the case, The Rated R Superstar would need a perfect opponent for his retirement match.

Gunther

Gunther, who now has the third-longest reign with the Intercontinental Championship thus far, is over a year into his reign.

Finn Balor

Balor had kicked Edge out of The Judgment Day faction and replaced him as the new leader; WWE could rekindle the feud.

Seth Rolins & Becky Lynch

Edge and Beth Phoenix could retire together, and WWE would have the ideal chance to host their final mixed tag team bout.

Karrion Kross

The boost Kross needs to regain his lost momentum could come from becoming Edge's last opponent.

Austin Theory

Since taking over as Vince McMahon's on-screen protege, Austin Theory has been on the fast route to stardom. 

Chris Jericho

Although there is little likelihood that this match will take place, one can only hope that WWE and AEW will collaborate in the future.

Randy Orton

Edge and Randy Orton have worked together and competed against one another; their conflict peaked at Backlash 2020.

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens can step in and perform flawlessly if WWE wants a fellow Canadian for Edge to face in his farewell match.

Christian

It would be a fairytale ending to Edge's career if he competed in his retirement match against his best friend Christian.

John Cena

Edge and his greatest rival, John Cena, have had some of the best matches in WWE history; traded multiple championships.

