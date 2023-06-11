Edge's retirement match: 10 best opponents for the WWE superstar

Sports
The Rated R Superstar shocked the world when he came out of retirement and entered the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.
Edge has mentioned that he is in the final phase of his career and that he intends to hang up his boots for good soon.
If that's the case, The Rated R Superstar would need a perfect opponent for his retirement match.
Gunther, who now has the third-longest reign with the Intercontinental Championship thus far, is over a year into his reign.
Balor had kicked Edge out of The Judgment Day faction and replaced him as the new leader; WWE could rekindle the feud.
Edge and Beth Phoenix could retire together, and WWE would have the ideal chance to host their final mixed tag team bout.
The boost Kross needs to regain his lost momentum could come from becoming Edge's last opponent.
Since taking over as Vince McMahon's on-screen protege, Austin Theory has been on the fast route to stardom.
Although there is little likelihood that this match will take place, one can only hope that WWE and AEW will collaborate in the future.
Edge and Randy Orton have worked together and competed against one another; their conflict peaked at Backlash 2020.
Kevin Owens can step in and perform flawlessly if WWE wants a fellow Canadian for Edge to face in his farewell match.
It would be a fairytale ending to Edge's career if he competed in his retirement match against his best friend Christian.
Edge and his greatest rival, John Cena, have had some of the best matches in WWE history; traded multiple championships.