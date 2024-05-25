Hardik Pandya getting divorced? Know his net worth, salary and more

Sports
Hardik Pandya is a special player in Indian cricket. He's known for his fast bowling and powerful hitting, especially hitting sixes right from the start of his innings.
According to media reports, Hardik pandya's net worth is around Rs 91 crore ($11 million). He makes most of his money from playing cricket and from endorsements.
Hardik earns about Rs 1.2 crore every month, which is a lot more than what he used to earn before. He also has a contract with the BCCI that pays him Rs 5 crores every year.
He was bought for a whopping Rs 15 crore by the Gujarat Titans in 2022. And in 2024, he was traded to the Mumbai Indians for the same amount, along with being made the captain.
After successful stint with Gujarat Titans in 2022, his endorsements shot up by 30-40%. He endorses many brands including Villian, Reliance Retail & Silver Consumer Electricals.
His car collection includes Audi A6, a Lamborghini Huracan EVO, a Range Rover Vogue, a Jeep Compass, a Mercedes G-wagon, a Rolls Royce, a Porsche Cayenne and a Toyota Etios.