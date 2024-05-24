CRICKET

Shahid Afridi appointed as ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Afridi: Iconic ICC T20 World Cup Ambassador

Shahid Afridi appointed as ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador, joining cricketing legends like Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Usain Bolt.

Legendary Pakistan Captain: Afridi's T20 History

Afridi's T20 World Cup journey marked by pivotal roles in Pakistan's cricketing history, leading them to the final in 2007 and triumphing in 2009.

Afridi: Player of the Tournament in 2007

Player of the Tournament in 2007 despite Pakistan's narrow loss to India; named Player of the Match in 2009's semi-final and final victories.

Afridi in 2009 T20 Final

Afridi expresses excitement at ambassadorship, highlighting personal achievements and the significance of the T20 World Cup.

India-Pakistan Anticipation

Anticipation builds for the India-Pakistan clash on June 9, with Afridi emphasizing the event's growth and the significance of the New York venue.

Afridi's T20 experience

ICC General Manager Claire Furlong praises Afridi's appointment, citing his extensive T20 World Cup experience and global popularity.

Furlong Praises

Collective impact of ambassadors Afridi, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Usain Bolt in generating excitement for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Kickoff Countdown

T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1 with USA and Canada facing off at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Global Cricket: Afridi and Ambassadorial Allies

Afridi's ambassadorship signifies his continued influence and contribution to the cricketing world.

Afridi Elevates T20 Anticipation

The T20 World Cup 2024 promises to be the most significant yet, with Afridi's involvement adding to the event's prestige and anticipation.

