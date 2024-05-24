Travis Michael Head: Top 6 quotes by the Australian all-rounder

CRICKET
"I try to stay pretty relaxed, whether that’s in the backyard, at training or in a game. I think that’s when I play my best cricket."
"I always want to be out there and I always want to contribute for the team."
"I always want to be someone who’s looked upon when the team’s in trouble."
"I pride myself on being a pretty consistent cricketer."
"You want to play all three formats for your country; that’s always been a goal of mine."
"I’m someone who always wants to get better and be more consistent."