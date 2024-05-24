CRICKET

Travis Michael Head: Top 6 quotes by the Australian all-rounder

Image credits: Our own

Relaxed Approach for Peak Performance

"I try to stay pretty relaxed, whether that’s in the backyard, at training or in a game. I think that’s when I play my best cricket."

Image credits: Social Media

Eager to Contribute for the Team

"I always want to be out there and I always want to contribute for the team."

Image credits: Instagram

Thriving Under Pressure

"I always want to be someone who’s looked upon when the team’s in trouble."

Image credits: Instagram

Consistency as a Key Principle

"I pride myself on being a pretty consistent cricketer."

Image credits: Twitter

Aspiring for All Formats

"You want to play all three formats for your country; that’s always been a goal of mine."

Image credits: X

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

"I’m someone who always wants to get better and be more consistent."

Image credits: Social media
