CRICKET
A quickfire 37 runs off just 15 balls.
Tripathi's innings included 5 boundaries.
He also smashed 2 sixes during his innings.
Tripathi maintained an impressive strike rate of 246.67.
His aggressive batting style posed a serious threat to the Rajasthan Royals.
Tripathi's innings had the potential to tilt the game in his team's favour.
Boult's dismissal of Tripathi ensured that the match remained evenly poised, keeping the excitement levels high.
Trent Boult's wicket of Tripathi helped to bring the game back into balance.