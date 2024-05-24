CRICKET

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Rahul Tripathi's explosive knock; Advantge SRH

Rahul Tripathi's aggressive innings

A quickfire 37 runs off just 15 balls.

Impactful boundaries

Tripathi's innings included 5 boundaries.

Powerful strikes

He also smashed 2 sixes during his innings.

Rapid scoring rate

Tripathi maintained an impressive strike rate of 246.67.

Threatening the opposition

His aggressive batting style posed a serious threat to the Rajasthan Royals.

Momentum shifting

Tripathi's innings had the potential to tilt the game in his team's favour.

Game on a knife's edge

Boult's dismissal of Tripathi ensured that the match remained evenly poised, keeping the excitement levels high.

Boult's crucial intervention

Trent Boult's wicket of Tripathi helped to bring the game back into balance.

