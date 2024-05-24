IPL 2024: 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad players to watch out in Qualifier 2

CRICKET
Head has taken SRH off to greats starts through out the season and would want to replicate the same performance.
Abhishek Sharma is the reason SRH have come this far in the tournament, he has been is sizzling hot form and would step up in this big encounter.
Henrich Klaasen is built different, there is no other player who plays spin well better than him, a sweet striker of the ball and SRH will need something big from him today.
T Natarajan would be the man who wins the game, his slower ball and variation could prove to be vital at the Cheauk.
Rising start in Indian cricket, he has contributed with both bat and ball. He will look to step up his game and shine in the big match.
Clutch player, a man for big occasions, SRH will look for another performance from the ever consistent skipper.
Rahul Tripathi is in red-hot form and will look to make use of this opportunity and deliver with the bat.