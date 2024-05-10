FOOTBALL

Happy Birthday Andres Iniesta: Top 8 quotes by the Spanish star

Unity

"Football is a team game; it's not about one player."

Comfort

"You need to feel comfortable with the ball, then you can play."

Dedication

"Talent without working hard is nothing."

Heart

"To be successful, you have to play with heart and intelligence."

Essentials

"In football, the most important things are the ball and the head."

Victory

"Winning without a ball is impossible."

Improvement

"I always believe the best way to learn is to play against someone who is better than you."

Resilience

"Football is like life, it requires perseverance, self-denial, hard work, sacrifice, dedication, and respect for authority."

