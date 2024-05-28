Happy Birthday Roberto Soldado: Top 10 quotes by the Spanish star

FOOTBALL
"It's a privilege to wear this shirt. Every time I put it on, I feel a great responsibility."
"To score my first goal in front of the home fans is a great joy. Hopefully, I can score many more." - Roberto Soldado
"The team is very united. We work hard and we want to achieve big things together."
"It's a challenge to come here, to work every day and give my best for this great club. I'm very happy."
"In football, the most important thing is to help the team. Whether I score or not, the team's success is what matters." - Roberto Soldado
"I have always been convinced that hard work pays off." - Roberto Soldado
"I feel very comfortable here, both on and off the pitch. My family is happy and that makes things easier for me." - Roberto Soldado
"I am always critical of myself. I try to improve every day, to be better." - Roberto Soldado
"Football is a game where you can go from hero to villain and vice versa very quickly." - Roberto Soldado
"My dream is to win titles with this club. I am fully focused on achieving that." - Roberto Soldado