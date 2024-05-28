 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Happy Birthday Roberto Soldado: Top 10 quotes by the Spanish star

Image credits: Instagram

Soldado Honoured to Wear Club Shirt

"It's a privilege to wear this shirt. Every time I put it on, I feel a great responsibility."

Image credits: Instagram

Thrilled with Home Debut Goal

"To score my first goal in front of the home fans is a great joy. Hopefully, I can score many more." - Roberto Soldado

Image credits: Instagram

Unity Key for Soldado and Teammates

"The team is very united. We work hard and we want to achieve big things together."

Image credits: Instagram

Delighted with Club Commitment

"It's a challenge to come here, to work every day and give my best for this great club. I'm very happy."

Image credits: Instagram

Prioritises Team Success in Football

"In football, the most important thing is to help the team. Whether I score or not, the team's success is what matters." - Roberto Soldado

Image credits: Instagram

Advocates for Hard Work in Football

"I have always been convinced that hard work pays off." - Roberto Soldado

Image credits: Instagram

Finds Comfort in Club Environment

"I feel very comfortable here, both on and off the pitch. My family is happy and that makes things easier for me." - Roberto Soldado

Image credits: Instagram

Strives for Continuous Improvement

"I am always critical of myself. I try to improve every day, to be better." - Roberto Soldado

Image credits: Instagram

Reflects on Football's Volatility

"Football is a game where you can go from hero to villain and vice versa very quickly." - Roberto Soldado

Image credits: Instagram

Dreams of Title Triumphs with Club

"My dream is to win titles with this club. I am fully focused on achieving that." - Roberto Soldado

Image credits: Instagram
