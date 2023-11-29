Happy Birthday Magnus Carlsen: 6 epic moments of the Grandmaster

Sports
Norwegian chess prodigy Magnus Carlsen shatters Garry Kasparov's 13-year Elo rating record on December 10, 2012, showcasing his exceptional skills and dominance.
Carlsen achieves a remarkable milestone on January 1, 2013, by breaking Garry Kasparov's FIDE rating and reaching an impressive rating of 2,861.
Carlsen's prowess is on full display as he triumphs at the 2013 Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, underscoring his consistency and success.
In a historic moment, Magnus Carlsen secures victory over Viswanathan Anand on November 22, 2013, clinching the World Chess Championship.
Carlsen reinforces his supremacy in the chess world on November 23, 2014, successfully defending his World Chess Championship title by defeating Vishwanathan Anand again.
Carlsen adds another feather to his cap on August 24, 2023, by winning the Chess World Cup championship, defeating Indian prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in a tiebreak.