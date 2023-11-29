Sports

Happy Birthday Magnus Carlsen: 6 epic moments of the Grandmaster

Image credits: Getty

Elo Rating Record (2012-12-10)

Norwegian chess prodigy Magnus Carlsen shatters Garry Kasparov's 13-year Elo rating record on December 10, 2012, showcasing his exceptional skills and dominance.

FIDE Rating Milestone (2013-01-01)

Carlsen achieves a remarkable milestone on January 1, 2013, by breaking Garry Kasparov's FIDE rating and reaching an impressive rating of 2,861.

Tournament Victory (2013-01-27)

Carlsen's prowess is on full display as he triumphs at the 2013 Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, underscoring his consistency and success.

World Chess Championship Victory (2013-11-22)

In a historic moment, Magnus Carlsen secures victory over Viswanathan Anand on November 22, 2013, clinching the World Chess Championship.

Title Defense (2014-11-23)

Carlsen reinforces his supremacy in the chess world on November 23, 2014, successfully defending his World Chess Championship title by defeating Vishwanathan Anand again.

Chess World Cup Triumph (2023-08-24)

Carlsen adds another feather to his cap on August 24, 2023, by winning the Chess World Cup championship, defeating Indian prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in a tiebreak.

