Happy Birthday Ryan Giggs: 10 quoted by former Man United legend

Testing Yourself Against the Best

"As a footballer, you always want to test yourself against the best."

Talent, Desire, and Determination

"There are players who have got talent and there are players who have got desire and determination."

Winning with Style

"You don't just want to win, you want to do it in a manner that people talk about."

Beyond Money, It's About Playing

"I've been playing since I was 14, and it's not about the money now; it's about playing for Manchester United."

Creating History with Pride

"It's always nice to create history. It's nice to be a part of it, and I'm really proud of it."

Consistency on the Pitch

"I try and play the same in every game, home and away, but definitely at Old Trafford, it's a special place."

Success Mantra

"The biggest thing for any player, and especially a coach, is you've got to be consistent."

Beyond Football

"You can't just live in a bubble; you've got to live outside that."

Pride in Playing for Manchester United

"When you play for Manchester United, that's enough."

Adapting to the Modern Game

"You have to adapt to the modern game, but the fundamentals of football haven't changed."

