CRICKET
Younis played a marathon innings, guiding Pakistan to a historic Test victory in India.
A double century showcasing his dominance against Zimbabwe, contributing significantly to Pakistan's win.
Younis registered a triple century, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve this milestone in Test cricket.
His double century played a crucial role in Pakistan's remarkable Test win on Australian soil.
In a match overshadowed by unfortunate events, Younis played a resilient innings, guiding Pakistan to victory.
A marathon innings that set the foundation for a comprehensive win against Bangladesh.
An impactful century in challenging conditions, helping Pakistan secure a victory.