Happy Birthday Younis Khan: Top 7 memorable knocks by the legend

267 vs India, Bangalore, 2005

Younis played a marathon innings, guiding Pakistan to a historic Test victory in India.

200 vs Zimbabwe, Harare, 2011

A double century showcasing his dominance against Zimbabwe, contributing significantly to Pakistan's win.

313 vs Sri Lanka, Karachi, 2009

Younis registered a triple century, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve this milestone in Test cricket.

201 vs Australia, Sydney, 2005

His double century played a crucial role in Pakistan's remarkable Test win on Australian soil.

171 vs Sri Lanka, Lahore, 2009

In a match overshadowed by unfortunate events, Younis played a resilient innings, guiding Pakistan to victory.

267 vs Bangladesh, Multan, 2003

A marathon innings that set the foundation for a comprehensive win against Bangladesh.

107 vs India, Kolkata, 2005

An impactful century in challenging conditions, helping Pakistan secure a victory.

