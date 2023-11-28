Happy Birthday Taniya Bhatia: 10 facts about the Indian wicket-keeper

CRICKET
Bhatia's performance in the Women's T20 World Cup has seen her secure five catches and three stumpings in just three matches, contributing significantly to India's success.
Bhatia has embraced the moniker with pride, showcasing explosive performances both behind the stumps and as a vocal presence on the field.
Over the past 16 months, Bhatia has dedicated herself to improving fitness and keeping skills, leading to her stellar performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Post-2018 T20 World Cup Dedication: Bhatia's journey of improvement began after India's exit from the 2018 T20 World Cup semifinals, showcasing her commitment to personal and team growth.
Taniya Bhatia's lethal partnership with spinner Poonam Yadav was a key factor in India's performance.
Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More played a crucial role in Bhatia's development, working with her on fitness and keeping skills during camps held in Bangalore and Baroda.
Bhatia credits the women's team's fielding coach Shubhadeep Ghosh for enhancing her agility and helping her back her skills with improved physical prowess.
Bhatia's proficiency in keeping is noted on Australian wickets, where the ball carries nicely, allowing her to maneuver effectively and contribute to the team's success.
Bhatia emphasizes her mental strength, crediting the guidance of Kiran More and Shubhadeep Ghosh for innovative and creative fielding drills.
Bhatia's agility and quick reflexes were evident in her stumping off Shikha Pandey's pace bowling, dismissing Australia's Annabel Sutherland with lightning athleticism.