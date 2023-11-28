CRICKET

Happy Birthday Taniya Bhatia: 10 facts about the Indian wicket-keeper

Image credits: Getty

Women's T20 World Cup Impact

Bhatia's performance in the Women's T20 World Cup has seen her secure five catches and three stumpings in just three matches, contributing significantly to India's success.

Image credits: Getty

Pocket Dynamite

Bhatia has embraced the moniker with pride, showcasing explosive performances both behind the stumps and as a vocal presence on the field.

Image credits: Getty

Fitness and Keeping Skills:

Over the past 16 months, Bhatia has dedicated herself to improving fitness and keeping skills, leading to her stellar performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Image credits: Getty

Post-2018 T20 World Cup Dedication: Bhatia's journey of improvement began after India's exit from the 2018 T20 World Cup semifinals, showcasing her commitment to personal and team growth.

Image credits: Getty

Dynamic Partnership

Taniya Bhatia's lethal partnership with spinner Poonam Yadav was a key factor in India's performance.

Image credits: Getty

Guidance from Kiran More

Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More played a crucial role in Bhatia's development, working with her on fitness and keeping skills during camps held in Bangalore and Baroda.

Image credits: Getty

Fielding Coach Shubhadeep Ghosh's Impact

Bhatia credits the women's team's fielding coach Shubhadeep Ghosh for enhancing her agility and helping her back her skills with improved physical prowess.

Image credits: Getty

Australian Wickets Advantage

Bhatia's proficiency in keeping is noted on Australian wickets, where the ball carries nicely, allowing her to maneuver effectively and contribute to the team's success.

Image credits: Getty

Mental Strength and Preparation

Bhatia emphasizes her mental strength, crediting the guidance of Kiran More and Shubhadeep Ghosh for innovative and creative fielding drills.

Image credits: Getty

Stumping Mastery

Bhatia's agility and quick reflexes were evident in her stumping off Shikha Pandey's pace bowling, dismissing Australia's Annabel Sutherland with lightning athleticism.

Image credits: Getty
