Happy Birthday Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Top 8 facts about the Afghan star

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most destructive T20 batters globally, making significant strides in the cricketing circuit.
Gurbaz made his debut for Afghanistan in a T20I match against Zimbabwe in 2019 at the age of 18, marking the beginning of his international cricket journey.
Born in Gurbuz district, Khost Province, Afghanistan, Gurbaz initially played football during his school days.
Nawroz Mangal and Noor Ali Zadran's grand welcome in Gurbaz's hometown inspired him to pursue cricket seriously, prompting a change in his sporting aspirations.
After completing his 12th standard, Gurbaz decided to forgo his plans for further education to concentrate on cricket. To fund his coaching, he even worked at construction sites.
Hailing from a humble family with no sports background, Gurbaz's father is a retired school principal, and his mother is a homemaker.
Qadir Gurbaz, one of Rahmanullah's close friends, played a crucial role during his early days, providing motivation and support.
In his ODI debut against Ireland in 2021, Gurbaz showcased his talent by scoring an impressive 127 runs, becoming the first Afghan player to achieve a century on ODI debut.