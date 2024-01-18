Happy Birthday Jenson Button: Top 10 quotes by the Formula 1 legend

Sports
"You've got to be aggressive when you're trying to win."
"If you don't try, you'll never know."
"It's not enough to be talented. You also have to be smart and make the right choices."
"I don't race to win second place."
"Racing is in my blood; it's part of me."
"To be a racing driver, it's essential you have the talent. But you also have to be physically and mentally fit."
"In racing, you have a split second to make decisions, and they can mean the difference between winning and losing."
"I always race to win. If I'm on the bike or in a car, it will always be the same."
"In Formula 1, you're always adapting. It's like trying to figure out a puzzle at 200 mph."
"The key to racing is not how fast you can go, but how well you can handle the speed."