Happy Birthday Jenson Button: Top 10 quotes by the Formula 1 legend

Embrace Aggression for Victory.

"You've got to be aggressive when you're trying to win."

Try and Discover Your Limits.

"If you don't try, you'll never know."

Talent Alone Won't Do

"It's not enough to be talented. You also have to be smart and make the right choices."

Button's Motto

"I don't race to win second place."

Passion

"Racing is in my blood; it's part of me."

Physical and Mental Fitness

"To be a racing driver, it's essential you have the talent. But you also have to be physically and mentally fit."

Split-Second Decisions Define Racing Success

"In racing, you have a split second to make decisions, and they can mean the difference between winning and losing."

Winning is the Only Goal

"I always race to win. If I'm on the bike or in a car, it will always be the same."

Smart Choices

"In Formula 1, you're always adapting. It's like trying to figure out a puzzle at 200 mph."
 

Handle the Speed

"The key to racing is not how fast you can go, but how well you can handle the speed."

