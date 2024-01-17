Happy Birthday Vinod Kambli: Top 10 quotes by the former cricketer

CRICKET
"Cricket teaches us discipline, teamwork, and the spirit of sportsmanship."
"Cricket is not just a game; it's a way of life."
"Believe in yourself, and the rest will fall into place."
"Success is a journey, not a destination."
"Chase your dreams, but remember the importance of hard work."
"In cricket and in life, resilience is the key to overcoming challenges."
"Enjoy the game, cherish the moments, and give it your all."
"It's not about the fame; it's about the love for the game."
"Every failure is a stepping stone to success."
"The real victory is in the effort, not just the outcome."