Sports

Happy Birthday Angelique Kerber: 10 quotes by the German tennis star

Believe in Yourself

"Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle."

Fear of Failure

"In tennis, it is not the opponent you fear, it is the failure itself, knowing how near you were but just out of reach."

Fight Through Tough Days

"You have to fight through the tough days to earn the best days of your life."

It's the Fight That Counts

"It's not always about winning; it's about putting up a good fight."

Success Blueprint

"Success is no accident. It's hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing."

Smiling Through Challenges.

"On the court, I've always been told that I'm too nice, that I smile too much. But, really, I don't want to change that. I am who I am."

Every Experience Counts

"You never lose; either you win or you learn."

Stay Positive

"The most important thing is to stay positive no matter what, to be yourself, and to never give up."

A New Experience

"Every match is a new experience. Every point, every game, every set is a new experience."

Size of the Fight

"In tennis, it's not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog."

