Sports

Happy Birthday Jake Paul: 10 quotes by the American professional boxer

Image credits: Instagram

Ready to Take Over the Boxing World

"I don't think people understand how much I put into this. I'm here to take over the boxing world."

Image credits: Instagram

Disruptor Mentality

"I'm a disruptor. I'm here to change the game and make history."

Image credits: Instagram

Generation Fighter

"I'm confident in my ability. I believe I'm a once-in-a-generation fighter."

Image credits: Instagram

Ambition Knows No Bounds

"I want to be the biggest pay-per-view star in the world. I want to break records."

Image credits: Instagram

Silencing Doubters

"I've always been the underdog, and I love proving people wrong."

Image credits: Instagram

Beyond YouTube

"I'm not a YouTuber anymore. I'm a f****** boxer who knocks people out."

Image credits: Instagram

Brushing Off Hate

"I don't care about the hate. I care about making history and securing my legacy."

Image credits: Instagram

Fearless Warrior

"I'm not scared to fight anyone. I want the toughest challenges to prove myself."

Image credits: Instagram

Formula for Success

"I visualize my success, and then I work for it. I manifest my destiny."

Image credits: Instagram

Winning Addiction

"I'm addicted to the feeling of winning. I'm addicted to proving people wrong."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One