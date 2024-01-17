Happy Birthday Aitana Bonmati: Top 10 moments of the Spanish star

Sports
Aitana Bonmati started playing football at a young age, showcasing talent and passion for the sport.
She progressed through youth academies, gaining crucial skills and experiences that shaped her as a player.
Aitana made her professional debut, marking a significant step in her career. This might have been with FC Barcelona or another club.
The footballer received a call-up to the Spain women's national team, representing her country on the international stage.
As her career progresses, Aitana took on leadership roles within her team, showcasing not just her skills but also her ability to inspire and guide teammates
Aitana won the Ballon D'or along side Lionel Messi in the year 2023.
Aitana led Spain to a World Cup victory, she was an inspirational captain who didn't leave any stone unturned in the tournament.
Notable achievements with FC Barcelona, including league titles, domestic cups, and potentially continental successes in competitions like the UEFA Women's Champions League
Aitana's journey involves consistent high-level performance, contributing to her team's success and solidifying her position as a key player
Aitana Bonmati has received several individual honours, such as Player of the Match awards or nominations for prestigious awards recognizing her talent through out her career.