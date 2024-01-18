Sports

Happy Birthday Dustin Poirier: Top 10 quotes by the MMA fighter

Fighter at Heart

"I'm just a guy who loves to fight, loves to compete."

Proving Doubters Wrong

"It's always great to prove people wrong."

Roots and Ambition

"I think it's important to know where you come from to know where you're going."

Striving for Personal Excellence

"I'm not trying to be better than anybody else; I'm just trying to be the best version of myself."

Where Passion Meets Competition

"I love to fight. I love the competition. I love to test myself."

Lightweight Aspirations

"I want to be known as one of the best lightweights in the world."

Embracing the Madness

"You have to be a little crazy to be great in this sport."

Fearless Pursuit

"I'm not afraid to fail. I'm not afraid to lose."

Fight for Legacy.

"Success isn't owned, it's leased. And rent is due every day."

Legacy Over Currency

"I don't fight for money. I fight for legacy and to prove something to myself."

