Glenn Maxwell to Josh Inglis-Top 5 Fastest T20I Centuries by Australia

Sports
Maxwell played an innings of 145 runs in 65 balls against Sri Lanka (Pallekele 2016) - 49 balls. He hit 14 fours and nine sixes.
Glenn Maxwell- scored a century off 47 balls against India (Guwahati 2023). He hit eight fours and 8 sixes in his innings of 104 runs.
Jos Inglis became the fastest Australian batsman to score a T20 century with 110 runs off 50 balls in India (Visakhapatnam 2023). His innings included 11 fours and 8 sixes.
Century in 47 balls against England (Southampton 2013), overall Finch played a super innings of 156 runs in just 63 balls. He hit 11 fours and 14 sixes.
Josh Inglis scored 109 runs in 49 balls against Scotland (Edinburgh 2024). The 29-year-old's innings included 7 fours and 7 sixes.