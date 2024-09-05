Sports

Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen in World

BBC has released a list of the most admired sportsmen in the world.

Image credits: Getty

1. GOAT Messi

Argentine captain Lionel Messi secures the first position

Image credits: Getty

2. Ronaldo Second

Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in second place

Image credits: Getty

3. Lebron Third

American basketball player LeBron James is in third place

Image credits: Getty

4. Novak Djokovic

Tennis star Serbia's Novak Djokovic is fourth in fan support

Image credits: Getty

5. Neymar

Despite injuries and controversies, Brazilian superstar Neymar is in fifth place

Image credits: Getty

6. Virat Kohli

Kohli is the only cricketer to make it to the top 10. Kohli is ranked sixth.

Image credits: Getty

7. Tiger Woods

American golf legend Tiger Woods is seventh on the list.

Image credits: Getty

8. Roger Federer

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is eighth on the BBC list

Image credits: Getty

9. Rafael Nadal

Spain's legendary player Rafael Nadal is ninth behind Federer.

Image credits: Getty

10. Kylian Mbappe

French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid, is tenth.

Image credits: Getty
