CRICKET

Take a look at top 5 fastest T20I hundreds by Australian batsmen

Glenn Maxwell- 49 balls vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele (2016)

Maxwell's innings ended at 145 from 65 balls, smashing 14 fours and nine sixes. 

Glenn Maxwell- 47 balls vs India, Guwahati (2023)

Maxwell completed the win with a four of the final ball off the 20th over in Guwahati. His innings of 104  included eighh 4's as many 6's. 

Josh Inglis- 47 balls vs India, Visakhapatnam (2023)

Inglis smashed 110 off 50 delivieries, becoming the fastest Australian to score T20I century in India. His blistering innings included 11 fours and 8 sixes.  

Aaron finch- 47 balls vs England, Southampton (2013)

Finch set the record for highest individual T20I score of 156 from just 63 balls, smashing 11 fours and 14 sixes. 5 years later, the opener smashed 172 vs Zimbabwe, the current WR 

Josh Inglis- 43 balls vs Scotland, Edinburgh (2024)

The wickkeeper batsman struck 109 off 49 deliveries. The 29-year-old's inning included 7 fours and as many sixes. 

