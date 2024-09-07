CRICKET
Maxwell's innings ended at 145 from 65 balls, smashing 14 fours and nine sixes.
Maxwell completed the win with a four of the final ball off the 20th over in Guwahati. His innings of 104 included eighh 4's as many 6's.
Inglis smashed 110 off 50 delivieries, becoming the fastest Australian to score T20I century in India. His blistering innings included 11 fours and 8 sixes.
Finch set the record for highest individual T20I score of 156 from just 63 balls, smashing 11 fours and 14 sixes. 5 years later, the opener smashed 172 vs Zimbabwe, the current WR
The wickkeeper batsman struck 109 off 49 deliveries. The 29-year-old's inning included 7 fours and as many sixes.