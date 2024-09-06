Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first to score 900 career goals

Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player in football history to score 900 career goals.

Goal against Croatia

The legendary player achieved the historic feat by scoring a goal against Croatia in the Nations League.

History was made in the 34th minute

It was in the 34th minute of the match that Cristiano scored the historic goal.

Record Ronaldo

Ronaldo's achievement is 131 goals for Portugal and 769 goals for clubs.

Most goals in Real Madrid jersey

Of the 900 goals scored in his career, Ronaldo has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid.

 

Other goal records

Ronaldo has scored 145 goals for Manchester United, 101 goals for Juventus, 68 goals for current club Al Nasr and 5 goals for Sporting Lisbon.

Messi on Number 2

Lionel Messi is second behind Cristiano with 842 goals.

