Top 10 Richest Cricketers

Sachin Tendulkar

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of richest cricketers with a net worth of Rs 1,425 crore.

MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is at the second position with a net worth of Rs 1,040 crore.

Virat Kohli

Team India star Virat Kohli is at the third position among the richest cricketers with a net worth of Rs 1,020 crore.

Sourav Ganguly

Former captain Sourav Ganguly is at the fourth position with assets worth Rs 634 crore.

Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is at the fifth position with assets worth Rs 480 crore.

Shane Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne is at the 6th position in the list of richest cricketers with a net worth of Rs 409 crore.

Chris Gayle

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is in the top 7 in the list of richest cricketers with assets worth Rs 375 crore.

Virender Sehwag

Another Indian star Virender Sehwag is also in the list of top 10 richest cricketers. His net worth is Rs 332 crore.

Pat Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins is estimated to have assets worth Rs 320 crore.

Yuvraj Singh

Former Team India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is at the tenth position, has a net worth of Rs 266 crore.

