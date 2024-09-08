Sports
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of richest cricketers with a net worth of Rs 1,425 crore.
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is at the second position with a net worth of Rs 1,040 crore.
Team India star Virat Kohli is at the third position among the richest cricketers with a net worth of Rs 1,020 crore.
Former captain Sourav Ganguly is at the fourth position with assets worth Rs 634 crore.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is at the fifth position with assets worth Rs 480 crore.
Australian spin legend Shane Warne is at the 6th position in the list of richest cricketers with a net worth of Rs 409 crore.
West Indies legend Chris Gayle is in the top 7 in the list of richest cricketers with assets worth Rs 375 crore.
Another Indian star Virender Sehwag is also in the list of top 10 richest cricketers. His net worth is Rs 332 crore.
Australia captain Pat Cummins is estimated to have assets worth Rs 320 crore.
Former Team India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is at the tenth position, has a net worth of Rs 266 crore.