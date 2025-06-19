Football transfer rumours: Nico Williams to Gyokeres, latest updates

Several high-profile football transfers are on the horizon, including potential moves for Marcus Rashford, Nico Williams, Julian Alvarez, and Viktor Gyokeres.
Barcelona are looking to sell defender Andreas Christensen for around €20 million, with several European clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham interested.
Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who has been valued at €90 million.
Atlético Madrid have joined AC Milan in pursuit of Arsenal left back Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Flamengo are willing to sell right back Wesley to Manchester City for €20 million, but face competition from Juventus.
Aston Villa and Bournemouth are interested in Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí, but are unwilling to trigger his €28 million release clause.
Liverpool are considering a record-breaking bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, which could cost up to £150 million.
Arsenal have identified Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens as a priority target, but he is reportedly holding out for a move to Chelsea.
Newcastle United are chasing Brighton & Hove Albion striker João Pedro, but face competition from Chelsea, who are reportedly willing to pay £70 million.
Barcelona are planning to bid €100 million for Atlético striker Julián Alvarez in the 2026 summer transfer window.
Real Madrid have approached Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, but he has expressed his desire to join Barcelona instead.
AC Milan will pursue Tottenham Hotspur left back Destiny Udogie if they lose Theo Hernández, but are hesitant to meet Spurs' asking price of over €30 million.
Arsenal and Juventus are leading the race to sign frustrated Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres. Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, and Saudi side Al Ahli are also interested.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford could move to Barcelona in exchange for center back Ronald Araujo and is reportedly willing to take a significant salary cut.
