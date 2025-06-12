Cunha to Reijnders: Most expensive deals from early transfer window

The FIFA Club World Cup has sparked a frenzy of transfers this summer, with a special 10-day window in June. Here are the most expensive deals from the early transfer window.
The French defender's stay in London has been made permanent with a £32.8 million ($44.3 million) deal.
Liverpool signed the German's former Bayer Leverkusen clubmate for a relatively cheap £29.6 million ($39.8 million).
Chelsea spent big on the Ipswich Town player to reinforce their number nine position.
Manchester City spent a total of £108.6 million ($146.7 million) to recruit these three players as part of their summer rebuild.
Borussia Dortmund signed the English midfielder for approximately half of Huijsen's fee.
Real Madrid acquired the Spain international for £50 million ($66.4 million) after his impressive debut season with Bournemouth.
Manchester United spent £62.5 million ($84.1 million) to sign the Brazilian from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
