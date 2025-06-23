Football transfer rumours: Mbeumo to Alvarez, latest updates

The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top clubs making moves to strengthen their squads. Here's a rundown of the latest transfer news.
Barcelona are interested in signing Marcus Rashford, but the Manchester United striker will need to force his exit from Old Trafford.
Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, and Newcastle United have all made bids to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler on loan.
Manchester United have contacted the agent of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as they seek to replace André Onana and are looking to pay €15 million (£12.8 million).
Liverpool winger Luis Díaz had reached an agreement to join Real Madrid, but the move fell through due to Xabi Alonso's desire to keep Rodrygo.
Real Madrid are prepared to sign Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konaté this summer, but will not offer more than €30 million.
Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez has approved a move to Barcelona in the summer of 2026, worth up to €90 million ($103.7 million), reports El Nacional.
Manchester City are interested in signing Porto right-back Martin Fernandes. Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, and Napoli are also in pursuit of the 19-year-old.
Kevin De Bruyne has urged Napoli manager Antonio Conte to pursue a move for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, who is prepared to accept a significant wage drop.
Chelsea are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani, but Kolo Muani would prefer to remain in Serie A after a successful loan spell with Juventus.
Arsenal's pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško may be in jeopardy due to his wage demands.
Manchester United have reignited their interest in Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, who has a release clause of €52 million (£44.5 million, $59.9 million).
Manchester United are willing to pay up to £63 million ($84.9 million) plus add-ons for Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo.
