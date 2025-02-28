Football transfer rumours: Gavi to Rashford, clubs eye top talent

Sports
The summer transfer window is expected to be a thrilling ride, with top clubs vying for the best players. Check out the latest rumors.
Paris Saint-Germain is prepared to make an offer for Barcelona midfielder Gavi if he doesn't get many chances under Hansi Flick.
Barcelona plans to revive its interest in Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, but Bayern Munich is also in the running. He might opt for a permanent deal with Aston Villa instead.
Manchester City is in talks with Porto to sign goalkeeper Diogo Costa, potentially replacing Ederson. Also, Manchester United might join the chase for Costa.
Manchester United is keen on signing Napoli's Victor Osimhen, with release clause of around €75m, but they face stiff competition from Chelsea, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal's William Saliba is unlikely to join Real Madrid this summer, but remains a long-term target for them. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard might be sold.
Liverpool will compete with Newcastle United for Como's 19-year-old winger Assane Diao if they need a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.
Tottenham Hotspur is eyeing Como midfielder Nico Paz, but the player has also drawn interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.
