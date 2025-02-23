MLS: Leo Messi hits record in season opener; other achievements in US

Sports
Lionel Messi made a stunning start to the 2025 MLS season with two assists in the opener. He hit a new record in the process and let's see his other achievements in MLS.
Eager to bounce back from a first-round playoff exit in 2024, Messi wasted no time and a gave a precise pass to Tomás Avilés who scored.
This helped Messi etch his name in MLS history as he became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goal contributions.
Messi got to 40 goal contributions in just 26 matches, comprising 21 goals and 19 assists.
Miami's momentum was short-lived, as Avilés was sent off in the first half for a reckless tackle and NYCFC scored from the resulting free kick.
NYCFC striker Alonso Martinez capitalized Alba's mistake to put his team ahead in the 55th minute.
However, Messi came to the rescue of Inter Miami and was able to provide the equalizer in the stoppage time through an assist to Telasco Segovia.
Inter Miami won their first-ever trophy in history after Messi signed for the club. The club also claimed the 2024 Supporters' Shield, and the 2023 Leagues Cup.
Inter Miami also broke the all-time points record in a season with 74 points. Messi is also the only MLS player to win Ballon d'Or after winning it for the 8th time in 2023.
