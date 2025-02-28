Vinicius Junior: 10 reasons why Brazilian should stay at Real Madrid

Sports
Staying at Real Madrid allows Vinicius to cement his legacy at one of the greatest football clubs in history.
Real Madrid's Champions League dominance boosts his chances of winning the top club trophy.
Real Madrid enhances his Ballon d’Or chances with global exposure and elite competition.
Under Ancelotti, Vinicius thrives in Real Madrid’s competitive setup.
Real Madrid backs his growth, ensuring a strong career foundation.
Real Madrid offers lucrative contracts, endorsements, and sponsorships despite Saudi wages.
La Liga's global prestige keeps his elite footballing reputation intact.
Vinicius could become the future captain of Madrid, leading a new era of dominance.
Madrid's young talents like Mbappe, Bellingham and Endrick promise an exciting future.
Vinicius is settled in Madrid, ensuring professional and personal stability.
