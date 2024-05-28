 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Cristiano Ronaldo quotes on success: Inspiring words from the GOAT

Unstoppable

"Your love makes me strong. Your hate makes me unstoppable."

Ronaldo on Success

"Winning – that's the most important to me. It's as simple as that."

Dreams Keep Me Awake

"Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, dreams are things which do not let you sleep."

Ronaldo's Work Ethic

"I am not a perfectionist, but I like to feel that things are done well."

Nothing to Prove:

"I don't have to show anything to anyone. There is nothing to prove."

Proving Myself Worldwide: Ronaldo's Ambition

"To me, being the best means proving it in different countries and championships."

Proud Moments

"I am very happy to be signing for the best team in the world and especially proud to be the first Portuguese player to join United."

Talent minus Hard Work

"Talent without working hard is nothing."

