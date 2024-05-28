 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Happy Birthday Michael Hussey: Top 5 moments with Chennai Super Kings

Image credits: social media

IPL 2011 Title Victory

Hussey played a key role in CSK's victory in IPL 2011, contributing with crucial runs throughout the season and in the final.

Image credits: Getty

Michael Hussey's take on Cauvery issue and Kedar Jadhav

Orange Cap Winner (2013):
In IPL 2013, Hussey won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the season, showcasing his consistency and class.

Image credits: our own

Coaching Partnership with Stephen Fleming

Hussey formed a formidable coaching partnership with New Zealand's Stephen Fleming, laying a foundation for CSK's success.

Image credits: social media

Final Over Finish Against RCB (2012)

Hussey played a blinder against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2012, where CSK needed 16 runs in the final over, and he guided the team to victory with a six off the last ball.

Image credits: PTI

Consistent Performances Over the Years

Throughout his tenure with CSK, Hussey was known for his consistent performances, anchoring the innings and scoring vital runs in pressure situations.

Image credits: social media
