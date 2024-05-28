Happy Birthday Michael Hussey: Top 5 moments with Chennai Super Kings

CRICKET
Hussey played a key role in CSK's victory in IPL 2011, contributing with crucial runs throughout the season and in the final.
Orange Cap Winner (2013):
In IPL 2013, Hussey won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the season, showcasing his consistency and class.
Hussey formed a formidable coaching partnership with New Zealand's Stephen Fleming, laying a foundation for CSK's success.
Hussey played a blinder against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2012, where CSK needed 16 runs in the final over, and he guided the team to victory with a six off the last ball.
Throughout his tenure with CSK, Hussey was known for his consistent performances, anchoring the innings and scoring vital runs in pressure situations.