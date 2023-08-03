Sunil Chhetri birthday: Reliving Indian captain's top 5 performances

Sports
Sunil's impact was evident as he won a penalty and scored the winning goal, leading India to the final, where they emerged victorious.
Despite muddy conditions and an injury, Sunil's brave header in the 82nd minute secured a crucial victory for India against Myanmar in 2008 AFC Challenge Cup semi-final.
In preparation for the 2011 Asian Cup, Sunil's classy hattrick against Vietnam in Pune showcased his return to form and skillful goal-scoring abilities.
Brace against Malaysia in International Friendly (2011), leading India to a 3-2 win despite a low turnout at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Hattrick against Tajikistan in 2008 AFC Challenge Cup final secured India's 4-1 victory and a spot in the 2011 Asian Cup after 27 years.