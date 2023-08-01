CRICKET

The ultimate Ashes warrior: 7 famous quotes by Stuart Broad

 

 

 

 

 

Ups and Downs

"Cricket is a game of ups and downs. You have to learn from your failures and enjoy your successes."

Focus and Discipline on and off the Field

"It's important to stay focused and be disciplined, both on and off the field."

Never Take My Place for Granted

"I never take my place in the team for granted. Every match is a chance to prove myself."

Evolving as a Fast Bowler

"As a fast bowler, you need to keep evolving and adding new skills to stay ahead."

Test Cricket: The Ultimate Challenge

"Test cricket is the ultimate challenge. It tests your skills, temperament, and character."

Embrace Who I Am

"I'd rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I'm not."

Earning Experience, Not Buying It

"You can't buy experience. You have to earn it."

