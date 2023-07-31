CRICKET

Stuart Broad's brilliance: unveiling his top 5 best bowling figures

Image credits: Getty

8/15 against Australia in Nottingham on August 6, 2015

This remarkable spell of 8 wickets for 15 runs is his best-ever performance in Test cricket. Broad dismissed Australia for just 60 runs in their first innings.

Image credits: Getty

8/52 against South Africa in Johannesburg on January 14, 2016

In this Test match, Stuart Broad dismantled the South African batting lineup, taking 8 wickets for 52 runs in their first innings.

Image credits: Getty

7/44 against New Zealand in Lord's, London on May 16, 2013

Broad's superb bowling display saw him claim 7 wickets for 44 runs, significantly contributing to England's victory in the Test match.

Image credits: Getty

7/72 against India in Manchester on August 7, 2014

In this match, Stuart Broad's impressive figures of 7 wickets for 72 runs were instrumental in England's victory over India.

Image credits: Getty

6/17 against New Zealand in Durham on May 20, 2013.

Broad's exceptional bowling performance saw him take 6 wickets for 17 runs, playing a vital role in England's win in the Test match.

Image credits: Getty
