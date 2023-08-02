Sports

Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: 10 quotes from India's 'Immortal 11'

 

 

Image credits: Getty

The Path to Success

"The road to success is never easy; it requires dedication, hard work, and sacrifices."

Wearing the Indian Jersey

"The feeling of wearing the Indian jersey is incomparable. It's a dream come true."

Fans Support

"The support of the fans means everything to us. We play for them and carry their dreams on our shoulders."

Representing the Nation

"Representing India on the football field is the greatest honour for me."

Every Goal Counts

"In football, every goal matters, no matter how big or small the game."

Passion

"Football is my passion, my love, and my life. I can't imagine myself without it."

Unifying Power

"Football has the power to unite people, and that's what makes it so special."

Age is Just a Number

"Age is just a number. As long as I can run and kick a ball, I'll keep playing."

Leadership Lessons

"Leadership is not about bossing around; it's about inspiring and empowering your teammates."

Collective Success

"Success is not just about individual achievements; it's about lifting the entire team."

