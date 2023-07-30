CRICKET

Stuart Broad retires: 10 quotes on cricket, Ashes by England icon

One of the greatest pacers in cricket

"You have to have a part of you like that as a bowler - that fire in you to keep going."

5th on all-time list of wicket takers

"I think that the older I get, the more I play, you realise when it's your time."

Broad has over 600 wickets in Tests

"I'd rather be the guy you can turn to in a high-pressure scenario than a dead rubber."

Only English player with 2 hat-tricks in Test

"If you are the sort of character who likes to feel you are in a battle, then make sure you do that."

8/15 vs Australia in 2015 his best

"I'm a passionate player when I pull that England shirt on; it's a very special and proud moment for you."

Broad's retirement stuns cricketing world

"That's one of the good things about cricket, the friendships around the game."

17 years of international career

"People talk about cricket being an individual game but I really don't agree; everything is done in a partnership."

Ashes a 'pinnacle' for Broad

"I've got a love affair with Ashes cricket, and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be on Ashes cricket."

150 wickets in Ashes

"The Ashes is like a boxing match – and I want the knockout blow in round 12."

Broad's ultimate life lesson

"You have to deal with your emotions and not spike too much on the graph - not get too elated with the highs or too down with the lows."

