Stuart Broad retires: 10 quotes on cricket, Ashes by England icon

"You have to have a part of you like that as a bowler - that fire in you to keep going."
"I think that the older I get, the more I play, you realise when it's your time."
"I'd rather be the guy you can turn to in a high-pressure scenario than a dead rubber."
"If you are the sort of character who likes to feel you are in a battle, then make sure you do that."
"I'm a passionate player when I pull that England shirt on; it's a very special and proud moment for you."
"That's one of the good things about cricket, the friendships around the game."
"People talk about cricket being an individual game but I really don't agree; everything is done in a partnership."
"I've got a love affair with Ashes cricket, and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be on Ashes cricket."
"The Ashes is like a boxing match – and I want the knockout blow in round 12."
"You have to deal with your emotions and not spike too much on the graph - not get too elated with the highs or too down with the lows."